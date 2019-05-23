Paul Achleitner, (R) chairman of the board of Deutsche Bank and Christian Sewing (L), chief executive officer (CEO) of Deutsche Bank arrive for the Deutsche Bank annual general meeting in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 23 May 2019. EPA/THORSTEN WAGNER

Christian Sewing, chief executive officer (CEO) of Deutsche Bank speaks during the Deutsche Bank annual general meeting in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 23 May 2019. EPA/THORSTEN WAGNER

Deutsche Bank AG's Chief Executive Christian Sewing said he's prepared to make "tough cutbacks" at the troubled lender's investment bank, his strongest public admission yet that the business needs a dramatic overhaul, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Thursday.

But he asked investors attending the bank's annual meeting on Thursday to wait for details, pleading for their support 14 months into his tenure as CEO. Sewing acknowledged that executives expected a deluge of criticism about performance and high-profile compliance failures.