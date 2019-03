The headquarters of second-largest German Bank Commerzbank is seen from 'Eiserner Steg' (Iron Bridge) in Frankfurt, Germany, 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

Figures of a statue ensemble at the roof of the Old Opera building in Frankfurt, with the Deutsche Bank building and signage on background, Frankfurt, Germany, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Shares in Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG rose Monday after the German banks said that they had entered formal merger talks following months of speculation of a potential tie-up, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available on Monday.

On Sunday, Deutsche Bank said the talks are part of a review of strategic options for the bank, which has faced challenges that eroded the market value of what was once Europe's most globally ambitious financial institution.