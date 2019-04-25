Banking giant Deutsche Bank and its crosstown rival Commerzbank ended merger talks, leaving in tatters the German government's hope to shore up both banks and create a banking powerhouse, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

The failure to unite the two ailing lenders is likely to unleash fresh attempts by other banks to scoop up one or both of the banks, a process that could spur the biggest reshuffling of European banking assets since the financial crisis.