Deutsche Bank AG reported its first full-year net income in four years despite an expected fourth-quarter loss, but still disappointed investors with continued revenue declines and other signs of vulnerability, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Friday.

The bank's executives said they are on track to keep cutting costs and improving performance. But Friday's results, while improved, show the continued struggle by Germany's biggest lender to make enough money to quiet speculation about its future.