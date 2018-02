An exterior view on the twin towers of Deutsche Bank during the annual press conference in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Feb. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Torsten Silz

John Cryan, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank, arrives at the Annual Media Conference of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest bank, on Friday posted a net loss of 497 million euros ($621 million) due to tax reforms in the United States.

Deutsche Bank reported that it lost 2.18 billion euros in the fourth quarter of last year, 15.6 percent more than in 2016.