Figures of a statue ensemble at the roof of the Old Opera building in Frankfurt, with the Deutsche Bank building and signage on background, Frankfurt, Germany, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Germany's leading commercial lender Deutsche Bank registered Wednesday a net loss of 3.1 billion euros ($3.4bn) in the second quarter of 2019, largely down to massive restructuring that resulted in the dismissal of 18,000 employees.

The bank said the mass redundancies cost 3.4 billion euros overall in the second quarter, more than it had estimated.