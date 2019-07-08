efe-epaBy Stephen Wilmot Madrid Desk

In theory, Deutsche Bank's strategic reset is as sensible as it is overdue. In practice, it will require flawless execution and may not go far enough, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Monday.

Germany's top lender laid out a radical restructuring plan on Sunday. It will shutter key elements of the global investment-banking operation, notably equities trading, and shift about a fifth of its assets into a new "bad bank" to be wound down. The basic idea is to shrink back to its historic core: serving the treasury needs of big companies and German savers.