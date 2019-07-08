In theory, Deutsche Bank's strategic reset is as sensible as it is overdue. In practice, it will require flawless execution and may not go far enough, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Monday.

Germany's top lender laid out a radical restructuring plan on Sunday. It will shutter key elements of the global investment-banking operation, notably equities trading, and shift about a fifth of its assets into a new "bad bank" to be wound down. The basic idea is to shrink back to its historic core: serving the treasury needs of big companies and German savers.