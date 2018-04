An exterior view of the twin tower headquarters of the 'Deutsche Bank' in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Deutsche Bank shares jumped Monday morning after its new chief executive said he wouldn't accept missed targets and set out priorities to turn the German lender around, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Deutsche Bank, grappling with a string of full-year losses, said Sunday it would replace John Cryan as CEO with Christian Sewing, the German head of its retail bank, effective immediately.