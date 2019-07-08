A view of signage of the Deutsche Bank at the bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, 31 January 2019. EFE/EPA FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Deutsche Bank AG shares fell Monday as investors digested details of a huge restructuring of the German lender, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Monday.

Shares were down 1.1 percent at 7.10 euros having initially risen in early trade. The German bank said Sunday it expects to post a net loss of 2.8 billion euros ($3.14 billion) as a result of restructuring-related costs when it reports second-quarter results on July 24. It plans about 18,000 global job cuts by 2022. That represents about one out of five current full-time employees.