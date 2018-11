New electric transporters stand in line at the StreetScooter Work XL production line of the US car manufacturer's plant Ford in Cologne-Niehl, Germany, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Madrid, Nov 12 (efe-epa) Deutsche Post AG said Monday that its DHL Freight division plans to hire up to 500 new drivers in Europe to counter a regional shortage of drivers, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Initially DHL will run a pilot program at five locations in Germany, creating 30 new jobs.