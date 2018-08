The representative of the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, German Rios, speaks Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, about Uruguay's enthusiasm for bringing back the railroad and developing freight shipments by rail. EFE-EPA/Sarah Yañez-Richards

View of one of the four locomotives inaugurated Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at which the representative of the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America representative, German Rios, spoke about Uruguay's enthusiasm for bringing back the railroad and developing freight shipments by rail. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti

The CAF-Development Bank of Latin America spoke Tuesday about Uruguay's enthusiasm for bringing back the railroad and developing freight shipments by rail.

That was the observation of the CAF representative in Uruguay, German Rios, at the inauguration of four locomotives that were restored at the workshop of the Uruguay State Railroad Administration (AFE) with funding from the bank.