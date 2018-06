(FILE) Dozens of militants from left parties and social organizations demonstrate at the Obelisco Square during the general strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun. 25, 2018, to demand the government of Mauricio Macri rectify its economic policy, marked by a three-year agreement with the International Monetary Fund. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

(FILE) A view of the empty Aeroparque airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun. 25, 2018, amid a general strike called by unions to demand the government of Mauricio Macri rectify its economic policy, marked by a three-year agreement with the International Monetary Fund. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

(FILE) Argentinian president Mauricio Macri speaks during the Argentine Confederation of the Medium Enterprise (CAME) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PABLO RAMON

The president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, Friday called for dialogue in Buenos Aires to reach "the best solution" to the serious situation in the South American country after the depreciation of the peso and the fall of the stock market already known as "black Wednesday".

"Only through dialogue will we find the best solution," he said Friday at the close of the IAE Summit 2018 business meeting.