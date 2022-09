An iguanodon skeleton on display in Paris on 7 September 2022. EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ

Dinosaur skeleton expected to sell for up to 500,000 euros

The well-preserved skeleton of a dinosaur that lived an estimated 150 million years ago is expected to command as much as 500,000 euros ($496,000) at next month's Naturalia sale in Paris, Giquello auction house said Wednesday.

Zephyr, an iguanodon discovered three years ago in Colorado, stands just 1.3 m (4.26 ft) tall and is roughly 3 m (9.8 ft) long, prompting Alexandre Giquello to describe it as "a dinosaur for a living room."