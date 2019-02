A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 February 2019. The presentation of the Women collections runs from 25 February to 05 March. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 February 2019. The presentation of the Women collections runs from 25 February to 05 March. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri appears on the catwalk after the presention of her Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection for Dior fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 February 2019. The presentation of the Women's collections runs from 25 February to 05 March. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection by Anrealage during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 February 2019. The presentation of the Women collections runs from 25 February to 05 March. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection by Anrealage during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 February 2019. The presentation of the Women collections runs from 25 February to 05 March. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 February 2019. The presentation of the Women collections runs from 25 February to 05 March. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Three years after launching the feminist t-shirts that turned the entire fast-fashion industry into a factory of empowerment messages, Dior returned to power this Tuesday in Paris with a commercial collection that celebrates the great successes of its designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

"Sisterhood is Powerful", Sisterhood is Global" and "Sisterhood is Forever", titles from the works of American feminist poet Robin Morgan, became the new silkscreen of basic t-shirts.