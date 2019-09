Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger poses on the red carpet at the European premiere of 'The Lion King' in London, the United Kingdom, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VICKIE FLORES

The chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company has resigned from Apple's board of directors – of which he had been a part since 2011 – according to a filing to regulators submitted by the company on Friday.

According to the documents submitted to the United States' Security and Exchanges Commission, Iger's resignation was effective on Sept. 10. EFE-EPA