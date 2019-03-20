Walt Disney Co. closed its $71.3 billion acquisition of the major entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox, the companies said, combining some of Hollywood's best-known studios, characters and franchises as media companies look to get bigger to better compete in a world where shows and movies are increasingly streamed, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

Disney will now control Fox's movie and television production studios, as well as its FX cable network, Fox Searchlight label and National Geographic properties.