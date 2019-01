Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing after 25 years of marriage, a period during which Bezos amassed a personal fortune while building the world's most valuable company, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

The divorce could have implications for the ownership structure of Amazon, where Bezos is the largest shareholder with a 16.3 percent stake, according to the company's latest proxy filed in April 2018.