Venezuelan doctors Martitza Luna (r) and Victor Guillen (l), along with Bolivian Alvaro Soria (r), chat during a break in classes on March 21, 2019, at the Kaplan center in Miami. EFE-EPA/Celeste Rodas de Juarez

The practice of medicine in the US may well find itself in intensive care in the coming years due to the high demand for physicians, but ironically foreign-born doctors are struggling to get licensed in this country.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, a deficit of 121,000 physicians is projected for 2030 in the US, a scenario that could be alleviated if the procedures whereby thousands of foreign physicians get certified can be streamlined.