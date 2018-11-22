Dolce & Gabbana scrapped a Shanghai fashion show hours before its start, after promotional videos and social-media comments touched off a furor from Chinese who saw them as racist, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.
In statements posted on Chinese social media, Dolce & Gabbana said it rescheduled the Wednesday evening event due to reasons it didn't specify. It apologized for causing offense, saying it respects China, and attributed some of the problem to hacked social-media accounts.