A general view of the venue for The Great Show of Dolce and Gabbana in Shanghai, China, Nov. 19 2018 EPA-EFE/STR CHINA OUT

People pass by an outlet of Dolce and Gabbana in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LONG WEI CHINA OUT

Dolce & Gabbana scrapped a Shanghai fashion show hours before its start, after promotional videos and social-media comments touched off a furor from Chinese who saw them as racist, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

In statements posted on Chinese social media, Dolce & Gabbana said it rescheduled the Wednesday evening event due to reasons it didn't specify. It apologized for causing offense, saying it respects China, and attributed some of the problem to hacked social-media accounts.