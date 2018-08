A view of Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic, on Friday, Aug. 10. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

The Dominican Republic received 4.1 million visitors in the first six months of this year, an increase of 5.9 percent from the same period in 2017, the central bank said Friday.

Foreign nationals accounted for 87 percent of the visitors, while the remaining 13 percent were Dominicans who reside abroad.