Traders work during the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 4, 2018, a day that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunge by almost 800 points on fears of a slowdown in US economic growth. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A view of a market screen during the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 4, 2018, a day that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunge by almost 800 points on fears of a slowdown in US economic growth. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A trader eyes one of the overhead screens at the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 4, 2018, a day that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunge by almost 800 points on fears of a slowdown in US economic growth. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A trader reacts at the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 4, 2018, a day that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunge by almost 800 points on fears of a slowdown in US economic growth. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Wall Street closed Tuesday with heavy losses, its main indicator - the Dow Jones Industrial Average - plunging almost 800 points amid traders' fears of a deceleration in US economic growth.

At the close of the day's trading, the DJIA had lost 3.10 percent, or 799.36 points, ending the day at 25,027.07 points, while the S&P500 index gave up 3.24 percent, or 90.31 points, closing at 2,700.06.