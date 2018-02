A person walks past a reflection of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, USA, on Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A traders works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, USA, on Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A traders works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, USA, on Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Stocks plunged again on Wall Street on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average giving up 4.15 percent in another day of tremendous volatility, although trading started off rather calmly.

At the close of the trading session, the Dow - the main US stock market indicator - had fallen 1,032.89 points to 23,860.46, its second-worst down day in history, overshadowed only by Monday's plummet of 1,175 points.