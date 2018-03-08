A window cleaner in a cradle at the Europa Building at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said tariffs proposed by United States President Donald Trump raise questions about the strength of the trans-Atlantic alliance, as the bank signaled a shift toward tighter monetary policy, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

Speaking during a news conference Thursday, Draghi said the immediate impact of the proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum would likely be small, but could be greater if other countries retaliated.