European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the bank's move to start phasing out its easy-money policies against criticism from European lawmakers that it is moving too soon as eurozone economic growth slows, according to a Dow Jones story supplied on Tuesday to Efe.
The central bank has been treading a cautious path in recent months, seeking to start winding down its 2.6 trillion euro ($ 2.95 trillion) bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing or QE, without spooking international investors. The program is widely credited with bolstering growth in the 19-nation eurozone economy, which outpaced the US over the past two years.