File image shows European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi at the 28th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Nov 16, 2018. On Nov 27, Draghi defended the bank's move to start phasing out its easy-money policies against criticism from European lawmakers that it is moving too soon as eurozone economic growth slows.EPA-EFE (FILE) /ARMANDO BABANI

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the bank's move to start phasing out its easy-money policies against criticism from European lawmakers that it is moving too soon as eurozone economic growth slows, according to a Dow Jones story supplied on Tuesday to Efe.

The central bank has been treading a cautious path in recent months, seeking to start winding down its 2.6 trillion euro ($ 2.95 trillion) bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing or QE, without spooking international investors. The program is widely credited with bolstering growth in the 19-nation eurozone economy, which outpaced the US over the past two years.