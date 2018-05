Bolivian state oil company YPFB provided this photo of the country's president, Evo Morales (3rd from right), joining local officials, Shell Bolivia executives, and union leaders for the start of drilling at the Jaguar X6 natural gas well on Monday, May 21, in Entre Rios, Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Handout

The Bolivian subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell initiated drilling on Monday at a site in the Andean nation that is thought to hold 1.8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, the government said.

The $109 million that Shell Bolivia committed to the project includes funding for projects to aid communities in the vicinity of the Jaguar X6 well in the southern province of Chuquisaca, Bolivian state oil company YPFB said in a statement.