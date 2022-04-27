Coffee drinkers throughout Latin America will continue paying dearly for each cup because of a "perfect storm" affecting the sector - namely, higher inflation brought by the economic reactivation after the coronavirus pandemic, extreme climate events, logistical challenges due to Covid-19 and the fertilizer supply crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

These factors have not only put the supply of coffee for millions of consumers at risk but also have been causing alarms to sound in the financial markets since last year when the price of coffee beans rose by 80 percent to heights not seen in a decade.