Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the Opening Bell in New York, New York, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

The Dropbox logo is seen at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

San Francisco-based data-storage company Dropbox Inc. opened up around 40 percent Friday relative to its initial public offering price, with investors showing enthusiasm for the United States' biggest tech IPO in more than a year.

Hours before its 11.35 am debut on the Nasdaq, the company had announced an IPO price of $21 a share.