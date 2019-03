António Cardoso Simão milks one of his sheep in São Romão, Seia, Portugal. EFE/CARLOS GARCIA

António Cardoso Simão stands with his flock of his sheep in São Romão, Seia, Portugal.

Cheesemakers in a mountainous region of central Portuguese have dedicated their entire lives to producing a unique dairy product that requires round-the-clock attention, but with a lack of skilled workers and offspring choosing other careers, the industry's future is at stake.

António Cardoso Simão and his wife Odete put their flock of sheep out to pasture every morning and spend their afternoons making their creamy "Serra da Estrela" cheese.