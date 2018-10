Dyson Ltd., best known for its high-end vacuum cleaners, said Tuesday it plans to build electric cars in Singapore, aiming to make its mark on the auto industry in fast-growing Asian markets, according to a Dow Jones Newswire report made available to EFE.

The closely held British company said a manufacturing facility would be built by 2020 and that its vehicles, set to compete against electric-car pioneer Tesla Inc. and other major auto makers, would go on sale the following year.