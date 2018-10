British entrepreneur and inventor James Dyson unveils his new invention, the Airblade Tap hand drier, in Hamburg, Germany, Feb. 28, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/AXEL HEIMKEN GERMANY OUT

British domestic appliance maker Dyson has selected Singapore to set up its first electric car factory and start production in 2021, official sources reported Tuesday.

"Dyson will be building its 1st electric car factory in SG! We used to assemble cars until the 1980s, & now we will manufacture greener, better, & more high-tech ones!" Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tweeted.