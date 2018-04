For the past 18 years, Jeep has been participating in the Easter Jeep Safari, an event created by enthusiasts of all-terrain vehicles and which for the Fiat Chrysler (FCA) brand has become a real open-air laboratory.

Since the first EJS in 1967, hundreds of "off-road" aficionados and their vehicles have gathered during Holy Week in the Utah city of Moab to drive through the desert and put their all-terrain vehicles to the test under the most difficult conditions.