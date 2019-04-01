EasyJet shares fell sharply Monday after the company warned that demand is softening because of customer uncertainty over Britain's planned exit from the European Union, as well as wider economic concerns, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

The protracted uncertainty over Brexit has caused some passengers to hold off making bookings, EasyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said. "Customers in general are wary and waiting to see what comes out of this," he told reporters.