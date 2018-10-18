EBay.com has filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com accusing the company of illegally poaching sellers on its marketplace via eBay's internal messaging system, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed in Santa Clara County in California Wednesday, accuses Amazon of having "perpetrated a scheme to infiltrate and exploit eBay's internal member email system" over the past few years. The alleged scheme was used by dozens of Amazon sales representatives in the United States and abroad to recruit high-value eBay sellers to Amazon, the lawsuit said.