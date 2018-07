epa06875455 Mario Draghi, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB) and chairman of the European Systemic Risk Board, speaks during a hearing by the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, July 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Mario Draghi, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB) and chairman of the European Systemic Risk Board, speaks during a hearing by the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, July 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB) on Monday warned the European Parliament (EP) of the uncertainties linked to global factors such as the menace of an increasingly prominent protectionism although he described risks associated to Eurozone growth as balanced.

ECB president Mario Draghi addressed the EP hemicycle during his quarterly appearance before the EP Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.