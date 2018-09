File image shows Union Jack flag clocks at a souvenir shop in London, UK, Feb 15, 2018. On Sep 24, 2018, the EC handed the UK a 2nd warning demanding the reimbursement of 2.7 billion euros ($3.18 billion) for customs duties it failed to collect on imports from China.'. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ANDY RAIN

A file image shows an EU employee arranging the British Union flag and the European Union flag at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Dec 4, 2017. On Sep 24, 2018, the EC handed the UK a 2nd warning demanding the reimbursement of 2.7 billion euros ($3.18 billion) for customs duties it failed to collect on imports from China.'. EPA-EFE (FILE) /JULIEN WARNAND

The European Commission on Monday handed the United Kingdom a second warning demanding the reimbursement of some 2.7 billion euros ($3.18 billion) for customs duties it had failed to collect on imports from China.

The EC had opened an infringement procedure after a report by the EU's anti-fraud body OLAF concluded that UK importers had evaded a substantial amount of customs duties by using fictitious and false invoices and incorrect customs value declarations.