The McDonald's logo at a restaurant in Terminal 1 at Frankfurt airport, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Nov. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

The European Commission on Wednesday said it had found that the non-taxation of certain McDonald's profits in Luxembourg did not lead to illegal State aid.

In a statement, European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said that the treatment given to McDonald's was in line with national tax laws and respected the Luxembourg-United States Double Taxation Treaty, which entered into force in 1964.