European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici, speaks at a media conference on the Spring 2018 economic forecast at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, May 3, 2018. EFE- EPA /STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Commission announced on Thursday it maintained its economic growth forecast both in the 19-country euro area and the 28-country European Union at around 2.3 percent in 2018.

The EC's Spring macroeconomic forecast, presented in Brussels, confirmed the euro area beat expectations in 2017 to reach a 10-year high at 2.4 percent and that growth was set to remain strong in 2018, easing slightly in 2019.