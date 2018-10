President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi during a hearing of the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) in Brussels, Belgium, 24 September 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Central Bank offered no surprises on Thursday, reaffirming its plan to end the asset-buying program at the heart of its quantitative-easing strategy in December provided data shows inflation remains on track to eventually meet its target, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The ECB left interest rates unchanged and repeated that they will remain at present levels "at least through the summer of 2019."