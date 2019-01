A file photo dated 09 July 2014 showing an exterior view of the Banca Carige bank in Genoa, Italy. EPA-EFE FILE/LUCA ZENNARO

The European Central Bank has appointed temporary administrators at troubled Italian lender Banca Carige SpA after a majority of its board members resigned on Wednesday, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The three temporary administrators are Fabio Innocenzi, Pietro Modiano and Raffaele Lener, the ECB said.