A general view of the European Central Bank, ECB, headquarters in Ostend (East end) district in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov 27, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/MAURITZ ANTIN

Mario Draghi (C, on podium), President of the European Central Bank (ECB), ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio (L) and ECB SSM chair Danièle Nouy (R) preside a press conference after a meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Jan 25, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ARMANDO BABANI

The chair of the financial supervisory committee of the European Central Bank (ECB) Daniele Nouy speaks at a press conference at the ECB in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct 26, 2014. EFE- EPA (FILE)/FREDRIK VON ERICHSEN

The head of the European Central Bank's supervisory board on Wednesday said that Eurozone banks had become more resilient to adverse financial conditions, though she also warned that non-performing loans remained a major problem.

At the Single Supervisory Mechanism's annual press conference, board chair Danièle Nouy summarized the 2018 forecast by explaining that banks still faced a number of challenges, and 2018 offered the ideal opportunity to tackle them.