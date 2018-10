The head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, at an event in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

The president of the European Central Bank President on Saturday said threats to the independence of central banks have emerged as a significant risk to the global economy, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Mario Draghi said he had grown concerned geopolitical risks might lead to an abrupt "snapback" of higher interest rates.