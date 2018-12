Mario Draghi (C), President of the European Central Bank (ECB), and Luis De Guindos (L), Vice President of ECB, leave a news conference arm in arm following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany,Dec 13, 2018. The ECB announced to formally end its purchase of bonds and said it will keep its interest rate at the zero percent level. Others are not identified. EFE-EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Mario Draghi, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), takes his seat to hold a news conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Dec 13, 2018. The ECB announced to formally end its purchase of bonds and said it will keep its interest rate at the zero percent level. EFE-EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

The European Central Bank cut its economic growth forecasts Thursday, highlighting the risks confronting Europe's economy even as it ended a massive bond stimulus program, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.

"The balance of risks is moving to the downside," ECB President Mario Draghi said at a press conference, citing trade tensions, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and volatility in financial markets.