The European Central Bank left its policy mix unchanged at President Mario Draghi's last meeting on Thursday, amid tensions among top ECB officials over how to respond to the region's economic slowdown, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Thursday.

The ECB's decision last month to cut interest rates further below zero and restart a EUR2.6 trillion ($2.9 trillion) bond-buying program have soured the final weeks of Mr. Draghi's eight-year term, which ends on Oct. 31. EFE-EPA