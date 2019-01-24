European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned Thursday that risks to the European economy are mounting, even as the bank kept its key interest rates steady, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.
The assessment marked a change from Dec when the ECB said economic risks were broadly in balance. Draghi cited "the persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors and the threat of protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and financial market volatility" in explaining the shift.