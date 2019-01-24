File image shows the European Central Bank (ECB) building in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Apr 27, 2017. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned on Jan 24, 2019 that risks to the European economy were mounting, even as the bank kept its key interest rates steady. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ARMANDO BABANI

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Jan 24, 2019. ECB plans to keep rates unchanged at least through the summer of 2019. EFE-EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Mario Draghi, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), arrives for a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Jan 24, 2019. ECB plans to keep rates unchanged at least through the summer of 2019. EFE-EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned Thursday that risks to the European economy are mounting, even as the bank kept its key interest rates steady, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.

The assessment marked a change from Dec when the ECB said economic risks were broadly in balance. Draghi cited "the persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors and the threat of protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and financial market volatility" in explaining the shift.