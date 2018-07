Mario Draghi, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB) and chairman of the European Systemic Risk Board, speaks during a hearing by the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A general view of the European Central Bank, ECB, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) / MAURITZ ANTIN

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, as expected, left interest rates unchanged and affirmed its plan to end its monthly bond-buying program in December, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE.

The ECB's key lending rate remains at 0 percent, while the rate paid on deposits parked overnight at the central bank remains at negative 0.4 percent.