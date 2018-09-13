Mario Draghi (R), President of the European Central Bank (ECB), arrive for a press conference together with Luis De Guindos (L), Vice President, following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

The European Central Bank on Thursday lowered its forecasts for Europe's economic growth this year and next, but said it would press ahead with a carefully telegraphed plan to phase out easy money, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

In a statement, the ECB said it expects to wind down its 2.5 trillion euro ($2.9 trillion) bond-buying program – known as quantitative easing, or QE – by year-end, confirming a plan outlined in June. The bank also expects to hold its benchmark interest rate at the record low of minus 0.4 percent at least through the summer of 2019.