File image of European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi speaking at the 28th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Nov 16, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ARMANDO BABANI

The European Central Bank might lower its forecasts for eurozone growth at a policy meeting next month to reflect a recent slowdown in the 19-nation economy, ECB officials suggested at their October meeting, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE on Thursday.

The slowdown comes at an awkward time for the ECB, which is preparing to phase out its 2.6 trillion-euro ($2.961 trillion) bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing or QE, as the first step toward higher interest rates.