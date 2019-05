Sunset light is reflected on the windows of the European Central Bank (ECB) building in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 11 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

European Central Bank officials warned at their April policy meeting that the Eurozone's economic soft patch might last longer than expected, and underscored their willingness to use all their policy tools to shore up the economy, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe.

Minutes of the April 9-10 meeting, published on Thursday, reveal concerns among ECB policy makers over stubbornly low inflation and a run of soft economic data, especially in the key manufacturing sector.