European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt Main, Germany

European Central Bank officials warned of mounting economic risks and a climate of "general uncertainty" at their December policy meeting, even as they pushed ahead with plans to phase out the bank's giant bond-buying program, according to a Dow Jones report supplied on Thursday to EFE

Global financial markets have seesawed in recent weeks as investors digested signs of softness in major economies like China and the 19-nation eurozone. Market moves have been aggravated by the actions of major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, which have moved to tighten monetary policy over the period.