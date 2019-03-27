The skyline showing Frankfurt banks (L) and European Central Bank (ECB) (R), at sunset in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, March 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled Wednesday that ECB officials are starting to worry about the adverse side effects of negative interest rates, a controversial policy tool introduced by the ECB almost five years ago to encourage European banks to lend, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, Draghi said the ECB would "continue monitoring how banks can maintain healthy earning conditions while net interest margins are compressed."