European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled Wednesday that ECB officials are starting to worry about the adverse side effects of negative interest rates, a controversial policy tool introduced by the ECB almost five years ago to encourage European banks to lend, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.
Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, Draghi said the ECB would "continue monitoring how banks can maintain healthy earning conditions while net interest margins are compressed."